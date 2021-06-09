Russian court mulls motion to outlaw Navalny’s organizations

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court is considering a request by prosecutors to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. That’s part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September. The Moscow City Court on Wednesday is expected to grant prosecutors’ request to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia as extremist organizations. In conjunction with a new law, the ruling would bar people associated with the groups from running for public office, derailing hopes by Navalny’s allies to seek parliament seats. The extremism label also could potentially carry prison terms for activists and donors to the organizations.