Sardinia charity linked to ousted Vatican cardinal searched

ROME (AP) — Italian police have searched the offices of a Sardinian charity and diocese as part of a Vatican investigation into a once-powerful cardinal accused of embezzling Holy See funds. Lawyers for Cardinal Angelo Becciu said any documentation seized would only serve to “confirm the absolute correctness of the behavior” of Becciu, the charity and the Sardinian diocese of Ozieri. Pope Francis sacked Becciu as head of the Vatican’s saint-making office and stripped him of his rights and privileges as a cardinal in September. He acted amid a crackdown on financial mismanagement and corruption in the Vatican. Becciu denied any wrongdoing.