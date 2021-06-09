Sioux Falls board won’t investigate third-party paid travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls Board of Ethics has decided not to investigate the level of city officials’ travel covered by third parties. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the board denied a request from former mayoral candidate David Zokaites to launch an investigation. He made the request after a complaint about City Council member Greg Neitzert and Mayor Paul TenHaken’s trip to a conference of Republican municipal and county officials. The host, Community Leaders of America, paid for Neitzert’s travel expenses. Complainant John Cunningham alleged that violated an ordinance prohibiting city officials from accepting gifts. A motion to decline Zokaites’ request passed unanimously during a meeting Wednesday.