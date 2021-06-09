Temperatures continue to rise, with storms on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Clear skies remain once again overnight, as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day in the 10 Day Forecast, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s in some locations. If you’ll be outside tomorrow, be sure to drink plenty of water and wear loose fitted clothing. Dew points continue to climb and are in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and some strong storms arrive in Siouxland very early Friday morning. They will have the potential to produce strong wind gusts, especially in our western counties. As these storms pass through the area late morning through early afternoon, they will weaken leaving our eastern counties with only a few tenths of rain.

To see how much rain you may have to deal with on your Friday morning commute, stay tuned to News 4 Live at 5 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM tonight.