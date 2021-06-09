Truck driver gets 16 years in crash that killed 5 bicyclists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona box truck driver who killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last December has been sentenced to at least 16 years in Nevada state prison. Jordan Barson, of Kingman, apologized and sought forgiveness Tuesday during an emotional two-day sentencing hearing in Las Vegas. Judge Bita Yeager on Wednesday acknowledged his remorse but sentenced him an agreed-upon 16 to 40 years for his guilty pleas in April to driving under the influence resulting in death. The judge spoke the names of the five bicyclists and said the lives of their families were forever affected by Barson’s poor choice to drive.