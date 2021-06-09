UK, EU seek to avert ‘sausage war’ in post-Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is calling on the European Union to show pragmatism and “common sense,” as the two sides meet to resolve differences over the implementation of their post-Brexit trade deal in Northern Ireland. Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator made the comment after his EU counterpart said the bloc was ready to act “firmly and resolutely” if the U.K. failed to honor its commitments. The two officials are meeting Wednesday amid rising tensions in Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with the EU. The two sides currently are sparring over the rules governing chilled meats, raising the specter of what British newspapers are calling a “sausage war.”