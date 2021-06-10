1 person dead following multi-vehicle accident near Cherokee, IA

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - One person has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Cherokee County, Iowa.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, several miles south of the town of Cherokee on Country Highway C63 near R Avenue.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by a Denise Betts was traveling westbound on C63 when she struck the rear of a road grader operated by Kelly Ebel. After that, a motorcycle operated by Everett Paeper struck the rear of Betts' vehicle.

The sheriff's office says a passenger in Betts' vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Naomi Benna of Storm Lake, Iowa.

Both Paeper and Betts sustained serious injuries in he accident. Ebel was uninjured.

The accident is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.