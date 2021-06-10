Argentine president sinks himself over boat quote

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández might want to get on a boat and hide. The left-leaning leader has been ridiculed across Latin America and beyond for trying to emphasize his country’s European roots during a meeting this week with Spain’s prime minister. In his words: “The Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians came from the jungle, but we Argentines came from boats, and they were boats that came from Europe.” Many saw that as racist. And others ridiculed the fact Fernández attributed the statement to Mexican Nobel laurate Octavio Paz rather than its true source: an Argentine singer.