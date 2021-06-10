Autopsy: Andrew Brown Jr. died from gunshot wound to head

ELIZABETH CTIY, N.C. (AP) — The official autopsy of the unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in April by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina says he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Andrew Brown Jr. also was shot in the right arm and suffered lacerations. He had a low level of methamphetamine in his bloodstream. But the report says it likely did not play a role in Brown’s death. The examination offers few new details about the shooting in Elizabeth City that continues to reverberate through the community. Residents continue to march in protest of Brown’s death, while one of the deputies who fired his gun at Brown handed in his resignation last week.