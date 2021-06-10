Even hotter Thursday with storms moving in Friday morning

**Heat Advisory for northern Siouxland, including Sioux City, from noon to 8 PM today**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As hot as it has been the past few days, we will be turning the dial up even a little more today.



Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s with muggy air helping to push the heat index to near 100.



Make sure you are staying plenty hydrated and limiting strenuous activity during those hottest hours of the afternoon and early evening.



There will be mostly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze again.



Tonight will mostly be quiet with increasing clouds.



However, there will be some storms moving in late in the night in western Siouxland.



This line of storms will continue east early Friday morning with them arriving in the Sioux City area a little before the morning commute.



The storms will weaken as they move east but could bring gusty winds to the western Siouxland and perhaps some hail.



Many areas could see up to half an inch of rain with up to an inch in the west.



More on those storms and what to expect for the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.