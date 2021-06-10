Free tacos for getting vaccinated: Siouxland Community Health Center hosts vaccine clinic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In spite of recent vaccinations, leaders with the Siouxland Community Health Center, in Sioux City, say we still haven't reached the goal of "herd immunity."

So, Thursday, the health center hosted a "Tacos About Vaccination" event.

Those who came to the clinic to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were able to choose from a free burrito or tacos.

Organizers said it's a small incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"As you may know, the vaccination rates have been falling, but we're still not at the president's 70% goal. So, we wanted to do our part to get more people vaccinated," said. Dr. Michael Piplani, Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Piplani says the health center hopes to continue to do vaccination clinics with incentives like this one.