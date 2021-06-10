Germany starts rolling out a digital EU vaccination pass

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has started rolling out a digital vaccination pass that can be used across Europe as the continent gears up for the key summer travel season. The country’s health minister said Thursday that starting this week vaccination centers, doctors practices and pharmacies will gradually start giving out digital passes to fully vaccinated people. The CovPass will allow users to download a proof of their coronavirus vaccination on an app to their smart phones which will them allow them to easily enter restaurants, museums or other venues that require proof of vaccination. Health Minister Jens Spahn said the vaccination passport should be available to everyone in Germany who is fully vaccinated by the end of this month.