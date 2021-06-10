June 10: Nebraska reporting 44.5% of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 847,429 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 8,015 since Wednesday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 44.5% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,735,512 vaccine doses. As of Thursday morning, 102,685 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 35 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,749 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 54 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is the same number reported on Wednesday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,256 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state. No additional deaths were reported on June 10.