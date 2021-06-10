June 10: South Dakota reports over 330,000 people have completed their vaccine series, COVID-19 hospitalizations at 35

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting Thursday, 1,769 more residents have completed their vaccine series, meaning 331,072 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

This means an estimated 50.63% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 55.63% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 668,375 of its allocated vaccines, with 291,664 being Moderna, 355,514 being Pfizer and 21,197 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 10 report, health officials confirmed 21 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 230 active COVID-19 cases, which is up from 221 reported yesterday.

A total of 122,079 of South Dakota's 124,335 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 35 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on the June 10 report.