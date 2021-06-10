Jury acquits Sioux City man of most serious charges in 2020 shooting incident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A jury has acquitted a Sioux City man of the most serious charges he faced following a shooting in May of 2020.

Thursday, a Woodbury County jury found Tracy Smith guilty of two counts: carrying a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.

But, the jury acquitted Smith of four other charges including attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

In May of 2020, police say Smith traveled to a home on Isabella Street, on Sioux City's west side, where a confrontation started with a woman. Her father followed Smith and his friends to their car when they left. The driver then stopped at 3rd and Myrtle Streets. That's when police say Smith shot at the father's vehicle, striking it at least three times.

Smith will be sentenced July 26th.