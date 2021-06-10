Lila Mae’s House hosts fundraiser

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Many organizations didn't hold their fundraisers last year because of the pandemic, but many of those events are happening again, including one Thursday night.

Even the heat couldn't keep people from showing up for Lila Mae's House Rhythm and Wine fundraiser in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The organization called on the community Thursday to help continue its mission and dozens of people showed up to bid on auction items and donate to the cause.

The house, which officially opened in 2019, helps victims of human trafficking rest, heal, and recover, so they can become independent and self-sufficient.

The house has room for seven women and so far, three women have lived there.

Women, 18 and older, can stay at the facility for up to two years for free, as they recover.

"We offer counseling, life skills, job training and a supportive environment where they can really learn to be the positive women that they want to be," said Sister Shirley Fineran, Founder and Board President of Lila Mae's House.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to Lila Mae's House.