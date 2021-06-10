Man who slapped French President Macron to go on trial

VALENCE, France (AP) — A 28-year-old man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face will be tried on Thursday. Damien Tarel was quickly arrested after the swipe that caught Macron’s left cheek with an audible thwack on Tuesday as the French leader was greeting a crowd. The prosecutor says Tarel told investigators he struck without thinking. He is due Thursday afternoon in court in Valence, in southeast France’s Rhone Valley, facing a charge of violence against a person invested with public authority. The charge is punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros ($54,000).