Mexico marks 50th anniversary of 1971 student massacre

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials and protesters are marking the 50th anniversary of a June 10, 1971, massacre of student protesters depicted in the 2018 Oscar-winning movie “Roma.” Demonstrators marched Thursday down the same boulevard in Mexico City where students were attacked with guns and clubs by government-organized thugs 50 years ago. Assistant Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas said 37 students were killed and he vowed that the massacre will not be forgotten. The students set out from a teacher’s college just west of the city center in 1971 for one of the first large-scale protests since hundreds were killed in a far larger massacre in 1968.