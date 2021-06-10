Myanmar anti-corruption body files cases against Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — State media say the Anti-Corruption Commission in military-ruled Myanmar has found that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted bribes and misused her authority to gain advantageous terms in real estate deals. Suu Kyi’s lawyers already denied the allegations when they were first raised three months ago by the military regime that toppled her elected government in a February coup. The commission’s findings reported Thursday come as prosecutors are set to present their case on separate charges against Suu Kyi in court next week. Suu Kyi’s supporters say all of the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.