Nebraska continues to report small number of new virus cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to report a small number of new COVID-19 cases, but that number crept up slightly over the past week. State health officials said Nebraska recorded 280 new coronavirus cases over the past week, which was up from 237 cases the week before. But as recently as April the state was reporting more cases than that in a single day. The state said 54 people were hospitalized with the virus across Nebraska Wednesday. That number has been below 100 since mid-May, and it is a fraction of the November peak of 987.