Nevada plans to use 3 or 4 drugs for late-July execution

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada prison officials say they’ll use a never-before-tried combination of drugs for the state’s first lethal injection in 15 years. The plan includes the powerful opioid fentanyl, the sedative ketamine and a heart-stopping salt, potassium chloride. An execution manual was provided to a federal judge Thursday, ahead of a possible late-July death date for convicted mass killer Zane Michael Floyd. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II says he may issue a stay of execution by the end of the month. Floyd was sentenced to die for killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999.