NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats are calling for an investigation after The New York Times reported Thursday that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized communications data of members of the House intelligence committee. Pelosi says, “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.” The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018. Among those whose records were seized was California Rep. Adam Schiff, then the top Democrat on the committee.