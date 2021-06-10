Report on Tigray: 350,000 face famine, 2 million a step away

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A dire new report warns that over 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray province are facing famine and over 2 million are just a step away. It blames the ongoing conflict, displacement of thousands of people, limited humanitarian access, and loss of harvests and income. The report released Thursday by 15 U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations projects that between July and September the number of people facing famine will rise to over 400,000. It says the data must serve as “an urgent call for the delivery of crucial life-saving assistance” for 5.5 million people in Tigray and neighboring regions.