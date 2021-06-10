Sheldon, IA issues Water Watch as drought conditions continue

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - A Water Watch has been issued in another northwest, Iowa community.

On their Facebook page, Sheldon, Iowa announced the voluntary water conservation status.

"It allows us to get the word out that conservation is necessary and reduces the likelihood of going to mandatory water restrictions," said the city on Facebook.

The city says water usage has gone up to record levels in the last few days and drought conditions are affecting their wells. At this point, rivers and ponds are at low levels and shallow wells are not recharging at a high rate.

"The reason our Public Works Teams recommends starting conservation efforts now is that we are now to a point where if we would lose Well #15 (our newest and largest producer) we would be in a position to require mandatory restrictions immediately because the needed deep well flow rate has exceeded the pumping capacity of Well #9 (our second deep well)," said the city.

The city's code of ordinances provides a procedure in the event of a water shortage, and the three levels of alert are Water Watch, Water Warning and Water Emergency.

In the lowest level of response, a Water Watch, all customers of the municipal water service are encouraged to limit all nonessential uses of water in order to conserve water resources during the time of shortage.

Customers may be encouraged to comply with the following voluntary standards: