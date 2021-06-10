State patrol: 4 killed in crash on eastern Nebraska highway

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) — State authorities say four people — including two children — have died in a crash Thursday morning on an eastern Nebraska highway. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 275 just east of Scribner when a passenger vehicle and semitrailer collided. Investigators say two adults and a child in the smaller vehicle died at the scene of the crash. The patrol says another child in the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in Fremont, but died shortly after arriving. The patrol said it was working to identify all of the victims and their relationships to one another. The condition of the semi driver was not immediately released.