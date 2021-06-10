Curtain rises on the Tribeca Festival, and on New York, too

NEW YORK (AP) — The 20th Tribeca Festival is aiming to not just rebuild itself after a 2020 edition was largely scuttled by the pandemic, but to help revitalize its hometown. This year’s Tribeca, which opens Wednesday with Jon M. Chu’s adaption of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights,” will be spread throughout all five-boroughs of New York with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings, ultimately culminating in a full-capacity premiere at a newly reopened Radio City Music Hall. For a festival founded in the wake of 9/11, coaxing New York back to life is a familiar role.