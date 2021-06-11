Baltic mayoral race could be settled by drawing lots

BALTIC, S.D. (AP) — The next mayor of Baltic, South Dakota could be decided by the drawing of lots after the election officially ended in a tie. Election officials from the southeastern South Dakota city said their canvas of votes on Thursday confirmed that the two mayoral candidates — Deborah McIsaac and Tracy Peterson — were tied with 117 votes apiece. The Dell Rapids Tribune reports that if the election remains tied after a potential recount, state law calls for the election to be decided by “a drawing of lots.” The candidates have until the end of the day Thursday to initiate a recount.