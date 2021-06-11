Bishop Heelan, West Monona, and Sioux City North collect wins at Le Mars tournament

Bishop Heelan, West Monona, and Sioux City North collect wins at Le Mars tournamentUpdated
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL--
Ar-We-Va 7 West Harrison 0 F
Sioux Center 5 BH/RV 3 F
Newell-Fonda 11 Denison-Schleswig 1 F
S.C. North 2 Gehlen Catholic 0 F
Unity Christian 13 H-M-S 0 F
S.C. North 7 Hinton 5 F
Le Mars 16 Lawton-Bronson 1 F
West Monona 5 Le Mars 2 F
GT/RA 6 Manson-NW Web 3 F
West Monona 10 S.C. West 0 F/5
Hinton 29 S.C. West 0 F/2
Sheldon 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
WB-Mallard 16 Sioux Central 4 F
Bishop Heelan 8 Spencer 5 F
West Sioux 10 Trinity Christian 0 F
Bishop Heelan 11 Western Christian 3 F
Gehlen Catholic 7 Western Christian 2 F
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL--
West Harrison 10 Ar-We-Va 3 F
Sioux Center 10 BH/RV 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 16 Harris-Lake Park 2 F
Woodbury Central 8 Lawton-Bronson 2 F
Remsen St. Mary's 11 MMC/RU 0 F/5
MOC-FV 2 Okoboji 1 F
Newell-Fonda 11 Pocahontas Area 9 F
Emmetsburg 20 S. Central Calhoun 1 F
Sheldon 6 Sibley-Ocheyedan 4 F
WB-Mallard 14 Sioux Central 0 F
East Sac County 21 SL St. Mary's 2 F
OA-BCIG 11 West Monona 1 F