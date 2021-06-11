Body of Nathan Bedford Forrest removed from Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Workers have removed the remains of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife from a Tennessee park, marking another step in the process of moving their bodies out of Memphis and to a museum hundreds of miles away. Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesman Lee Millar said the remains of the former slave trader and his wife were removed Monday and are being held in an undisclosed location until they can be transported later to a Confederate museum. The removal of the remains of the early Ku Klux Klan leader from Memphis ends a long-running dispute over his legacy and presence in the majority-Black city.