Defense rests its case in Colorado school shooting trial

DENVER (AP) — A toxicologist testified Friday that one of the suspects in a fatal shooting at a suburban Denver high school in 2019 was such a chronic drug user that he couldn’t understand the events around him. The Denver Post reports the defense’s expert said 20-year-old Devon Erickson was severely malnourished because of the drug use and suffered from sleep deprivation and insomnia. Erickson has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the May 2019 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured eight others. His co-defendant, Alec McKinney, has pleaded guilty.