Fatal accident near Neligh claims the lives of three

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an accident that took the lives of three people Friday Afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred around 1 p.m. at the junction of Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 275. After a preliminary investigation, troopers believe that a semi was traveling southbound on Hwy. 14 when it failed to stop at the controlled intersection with Hwy. 275.

The semi struck an SUV that was traveling westbound on Hwy. 275. Both vehicles came to a stop in a residential area, hitting a parked car and making contact with a residence, causing moderate damage.

Police say the driver of the SUV, Geraldine Elsberry, 74, and passenger, Norman Elsberry, 72, both of Orchard, Neb were pronounced deceased at the scene. The semi, driven by, Shane Ernest, 31, of Dalton, Neb. was also pronounced deceased at the scene.