Food Bank of Siouxland: Working during the summer months

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland is making adjustments with school out for Summer.

Food Bank managers say during the summer, food distribution stays the same.

But there's a shift from complete meals to kid-friendly items, foods like mac and cheese and quick pastas, things that kids can make at home.

Throughout the pandemic, the Food Bank allowed people to drive through for food pickup.

Executive Director Jake Wanderscheid said as COVID numbers continue to trend downward, they're starting to get back to a sense of normalcy.

"We're really trying to switch to more a choice this year, as those vaccines, as people are going back to work. Having choice back. What's right for one family is not necessarily right for another family. So having that choice is really important and that really allows us to bring more produce and get more healthy options to the distributions," said Jake Wanderscheid, Executive Director Food Bank of Siouxland.

Wanderscheid said the summer months are usually slower when it comes to donations.

He said the organization helps more than 100 agencies throughout Siouxland, acting as a warehouse for food storage until local food pantries can use them.

"The big thing that we're really trying to do for the workflow here at the Food Bank is just finding ways that we can increase nutritional products and do that in an efficient way. So, we're working with our agencies to make sure that we're still here for the marathon that is helping people in food insecurity," said Wanderscheid.

If you're interested in donating or getting involved with the Food Bank of Siouxland you can click here.