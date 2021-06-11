For dogs, Westminster show’s move is a breath of fresh air

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Over 300 dogs are running, jumping and weaving in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show’s agility contest. And for the first time Friday, they could relax afterward by rolling in the grass. The nation’s most prestigious dog show is being held outdoors for the first time in over 140 years. The longtime Manhattan event is being held at a suburban estate, and outdoors in June instead of inside in February, because of pandemic precautions. The agility competitors range from a Chihuahua to a Rottweiler to mixed-breed dogs, with a winner to be crowned Friday night.