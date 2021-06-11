Former VP Mike Pence to headline ‘Feenstra Family Picnic’ event in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to headline Rep. Randy Feenstra's "Feenstra Family Picnic" this upcoming July.

The event is being held in Sioux Center, Iowa on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It'll take place at the Dean Family Class Car Museum at 2856 St. Andrews Way.

Feenstra represents the Iowa's 4th Congressional District and is a Hull, Iowa native. More information on the representative's event can be found here.