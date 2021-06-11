G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — World leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit at their summit to share at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with struggling countries around the world — half the doses coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. Vaccine sharing commitments from President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday set the stage for the G-7 leaders’ meeting in England. Leaders on Friday will pivot from opening greetings and a “family photo” directly into a session on “Building Back Better From COVID-19.” Biden says the leaders will “help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners.”