GM issues recall for 2021 vehicles due to a faulty airbag light on some models

(KTIV) - General Motors is recalling some 2021 vehicles, due to a faulty airbag light.

A software glitch could cause the airbag light to light up inconsistently, and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.

The 2021 vehicles included are:

Buick Envision

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac CT5

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Chevy Corvette

Chevy Suburban

Chevy Tahoe

GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon XL

Dealerships will provide a free software update to fix the glitch.