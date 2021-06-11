Skip to Content

GM issues recall for 2021 vehicles due to a faulty airbag light on some models

7:42 pm Top Stories
(KTIV) - General Motors is recalling some 2021 vehicles, due to a faulty airbag light.

A software glitch could cause the airbag light to light up inconsistently, and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.

The 2021 vehicles included are:

  • Buick Envision
  • Cadillac CT4
  • Cadillac CT5
  • Cadillac Escalade
  • Cadillac Escalade ESV
  • Chevy Corvette
  • Chevy Suburban
  • Chevy Tahoe
  • GMC Yukon
  • GMC Yukon XL

Dealerships will provide a free software update to fix the glitch.

Brandon Martin

