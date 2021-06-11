GM issues recall for 2021 vehicles due to a faulty airbag light on some models

GM issues recall for 2021 vehicles due to a faulty airbag light on some modelsNew
(KTIV) - General Motors is recalling some 2021 vehicles, due to a faulty airbag light.
A software glitch could cause the airbag light to light up inconsistently, and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.
The 2021 vehicles included are:
- Buick Envision
- Cadillac CT4
- Cadillac CT5
- Cadillac Escalade
- Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Chevy Corvette
- Chevy Suburban
- Chevy Tahoe
- GMC Yukon
- GMC Yukon XL
Dealerships will provide a free software update to fix the glitch.