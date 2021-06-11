Hungary: Bill would ban ‘promoting’ homosexuality to minors

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s conservative ruling party has prepared new legislation that bans showing pornographic material or any content portraying sex reassignment or homosexuality to anyone under 18. The Fidesz party describes the legislation it introduced on Thursday as part of an effort to protect children from pedophilia. But LGBT rights activists denounced the bills as discriminatory, with some comparing it to a 2013 Russian law banning gay “propaganda.” Human rights groups have described the Russian law as a tool of discrimination and harassment. The Hungarian legislation is scheduled to be debated Monday and to be voted on Tuesday. With the next elections scheduled for 2022, Fidesz has increasingly depicted the LGBT rights movement as a threat.