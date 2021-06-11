Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge learn bunny care on tour

HAYLE, England (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden and the Duchess of Cambridge learned about bunny care on Friday as they toured a preschool in southwest England during a joint outing. They also participated in a discussion about early childhood education with experts from the U.K. and the U.S. The White House says it was Biden’s first time meeting the former Kate Middleton. The school works with children who have experienced trauma and has outdoor rooms where the students tend to rabbits. Biden carried a bowl of carrots when she and the duchess to the bunnies. Both women took notes during the discussion about child mental health.