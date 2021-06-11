June 11: Iowa reports active COVID-19 cases drop to 2,815

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 7,382 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,410,719 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,737,970 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, there were 80 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 372,389 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 363,281 have recovered, an increase of 224 in the last 24 hours.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows 11 additional virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's total to 6,095.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (363,479) and the number of deaths (6,095) from the total number of cases (372,389) shows there are currently 2,815 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 73 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 74. Of those hospitalizations, 18 are in the ICU and 6 are on ventilators.

