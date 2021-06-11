Law enforcement struggles to recruit since killing of Floyd

The rate of retirements at some police departments around the country has risen 45% compared with the previous year. That’s according to research on nearly 200 law enforcement agencies conducted by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum and provided to The Associated Press. Police agencies have experienced a wave of retirements and departures since George Floyd was killed by a cop last year. Nationwide protests, calls for reforming and defunding the police and the coronavirus pandemic have all taken their toll on officer morale. Departments are still struggling to fill some of their vacancies. and they’re also questioning who should become a police officer.