Man sentenced in home invasion that led to 2 Lincoln deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for his role in a home invasion that led to the deaths of two people in Lincoln. Rubin Thomas, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in the July 2019 break-in that caused the deaths of Audrea Craig and Martae Green. Prosecutors alleged Thomas planned the home invasion to rob Craig of drugs and money but was not in the house when the shootings occurred. Green and his brother allegedly broke into the home. Craig shot Green and he returned fire, killing her. Green died later from his wounds.