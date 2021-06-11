Morning thunderstorms, then cooler and less humid

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clay (SD), Dakota, Dixon, Union and Yankton Counties through 7 AM**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A line of storms moves in from the west this morning and will be capable of strong winds as it goes through the area.



The storms will be weakening as they move east and should wrap up by the middle of the day.



Expect it to be a breezy day with northwest winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour.



Those winds will be pulling in drier air and slowly work to lower the humidity as we head through the PM hours.



Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s today with cloud cover decreasing through the afternoon.



The humidity will continue to lower and leave us with a comfortable night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.



Saturday looks pretty pleasant as well with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.



More on what to expect as we move through the weekend and into next week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.