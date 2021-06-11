NBC’s Olympics coverage shifts into higher gear with trials

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is six weeks away but NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Games shifts into high gear beginning this weekend. NBC will present 13 nights of primetime coverage of U.S. trials in four sports over the next two weeks, beginning Saturday with the diving trials. The network’s coverage will also include swimming, track & field and gymnastics. Trials coverage remains an important part of NBC’s preparations for the games. Swimming and track & field will get the most coverage hours with both trials lasting eight days. Swimming starts Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska, with track scheduled to begin on June 18 in Eugene, Oregon.