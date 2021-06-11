Skip to Content

Nebraska court rejects inmate’s request for new murder trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for murdering an Omaha woman in 1999 failed to win a new trial despite his claims that follow-up DNA testing exonerated him. The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Daryle Duncan. Duncan was convicted in 2001 of fatally stabbing of one of his neighbors, Lucille Bennett. He also was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Duncan argued in his appeal that new DNA evidence found on two billfolds should have cleared his name.

