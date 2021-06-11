New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company that took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month has struggled with widespread outages and growing anger. Officials say outages have affected more than 1 million customers so far this month as they scrambled to control a large fire at a main substation that left 700,000 clients in the dark. Several mayors have declared a state of emergency as they distributed ice and generators to those most in need. Many in Puerto Rico had hoped for a quick improvement in service, but clients complain it has gotten even worse in Luma’s first few days of operations — with problems complicated by heavy rains this week.