No injuries reported after an early evening house fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No one was injured following a house fire on Jennings Street this evening.

Officials say the call came in around 5:30.

When they arrived, they say there was heavy smoke coming from the house. They say the cause of the fire was from a cooking fire.

Frank Fulton, Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief, says they had the fire knocked down in around 30 seconds.

He says cooking fires are the number one source of fires in the US.

"When you're cooking with grease, you want to be very careful. Luckily this structure does have smoke an alarm system. So, the occupants were notified right away and got out. So, that's our biggest push obviously is make sure you have working smoke alarms in your house so that you're notified and can get out as quick as possible," said Frank Fulton, assistant chief

Fulton adds while there wasn't a lot of fire damage, there was significant smoke damage.