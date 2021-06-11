Pharmacies close doors over shortages in crises-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Pharmacies across Lebanon have shuttered their doors in protest of severe supply shortages, as motorists seeking to buy fuel lined up for hours outside gas stations since the crack of dawn. The two-day strike called by pharmacists over lack of medicines as well as shortages of gasoline and even infant milk are the latest sign of Lebanon’s economic and financial meltdown. The situation appears to be spinning out of control amid complete political inaction by the country’s leaders. Entire blocks have come to a standstill around the country, causing massive traffic jams in small streets and on highways, mainly because of queueing motorists outside of gas stations.