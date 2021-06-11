Police find eastern Iowa woman shot dead; husband arrested

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the eastern Iowa town of Eldridge say they found a woman shot to death inside a home and arrested her husband on unrelated charges.

Television station WQAD reports that police found 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom dead inside the Eldridge home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials tell WQAD that her husband, 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, was arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction.

Police had not released any details of the shooting by midday Friday.