Sheriff: Nebraska man killed in ATV crash near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska say a 71-year-old man has died following the rollover crash of an all-terrain vehicle near Springfield.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the crash was discovered just after 9 p.m. Thursday in a rural area about a mile west of Springfield.

Firefighters and medics who arrived on the scene found Edward Smith injured and not breathing. Officials say medics performed CPR, but were unable to revive Smith.

Sheriff's officials say a preliminary investigation showed Smith was riding the ATV along a fence line on private property when the vehicle rolled and pinned him. He was found by friends and family members.