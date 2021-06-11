Sioux City Railroad Museum introduces live theatrical performances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Railroad Museum will be introducing live theatrical performances starting on June 19.

The new addition will be called "Storytelling Saturdays' and will take place on Saturdays throughout the remainder of the summer.

The actors participating will be dressed in railroad attire and tell the tale of life on the Milwaukee Railroad.

Performances will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and the actors will be stationed at 5 different railroad storytelling stations that have been placed throughout the museum's grounds.

"As we transition away from historic preservation work, to actual education and helping people understand the railroads, we thought that Museum theater was a way to do that," said Larry Obermeyer.

Funding for this program was provided by several organizations throughout Siouxland including: the Gilchrist Foundation. Iowa Arts Council, Humanities Iowa, National Endowment for the Humanities and the Siouxland Community Foundation.